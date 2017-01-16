Viajando con Norman

A donde irías con 7000 Libras Esterlinas (8.000 euros)?

Esa es la pregunta que tienes que responder para ser candidato a este Scholarship, para realizar un viaje de estudios entre estudiantes de arquitectura de todo el planeta.

La idea es presentar un proyecto que investigue en el futuro de la supervivencia de las ciudades y comunidades. El jurado Presidido por el propio Norman Foster y Jane Duncan la presidenta del RIBA, seleccionará al ganador de esta beca, que cumple ya 10 años.

“As a student I won a prize that allowed me to spend a summer travelling through Europe and to study first hand buildings and cities that I knew only from the pages of books. It was a revelation – liberating and exhilarating in so many ways. Today it is my privilege to fund the RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship, which I hope will have a lasting legacy – offering the chance for discovery and the inspiration for exciting new work – for generations to come.”_Lord Norman Foster