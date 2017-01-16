Viajando con Norman

A donde irías con 7000 Libras Esterlinas (8.000 euros)?
Esa es la pregunta que tienes que responder para ser candidato a este Scholarship, para realizar un viaje de estudios entre estudiantes de arquitectura de todo el planeta.
La idea es presentar un proyecto que investigue en el futuro de la supervivencia de las ciudades y comunidades. El jurado Presidido por el propio Norman Foster y Jane Duncan la presidenta del RIBA, seleccionará al ganador de esta beca, que cumple ya 10 años.
“As a student I won a prize that allowed me to spend a summer travelling through Europe and to study first hand buildings and cities that I knew only from the pages of books. It was a revelation – liberating and exhilarating in so many ways. Today it is my privilege to fund the RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship, which I hope will have a lasting legacy – offering the chance for discovery and the inspiration for exciting new work – for generations to come.”_Lord Norman Foster
Los anteriores ganadores de esta beca han sido:
- 2016: ‘Weaving the Urban Fabric: Examining the Significance of Community’ by Abel Feleke of University of Western Australia, which explored how a strong sense of community binds informal settlements.
- 2015: ‘Cycling Megacities’ by Charles Palmer of Sheffield University School of Architecture, which explored how policies, investments and campaigns are transforming urban public space in a bid to make the bicycle a transportation option for all social classes.
- 2014: ‘Buffer Landscapes 2060’ by Joe Paxton of the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College, London, which investigated some of the measures taken to mitigate the effects of climate change, such as reservoirs, artificial lakes and rivers – and the opportunities that these landscapes offer for habitation, as well as flood protection.
- 2013: ‘Charles Booth Going Abroad’ by Sigita Burbulyte of Bath School of Architecture, which takes the poverty maps of Victorian social reformer Charles Booth as the starting point for an exploration of slum communities across four continents
- 2012: ‘Material Economies: recycling practices in informal settlements along African longitude 30ºE’ by Thomas Aquilina, Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, part of the University of Edinburgh, UK
- 2011: ‘Sanitation’ by Sahil Deshpande, Rizvi College of Architecture, Mumbai, India
- 2010: ‘In Search of Cold Spaces – a study of northern public space’ by Andrew Mackintosh, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK
- 2009: ‘Ancestral Cities, Ancestral Sustainability’ by Amanda Rivera, University de Bio Bio, Chile
- 2008: ‘The Role of Public Transport in Shaping Sustainable Humane Habitats: Case Studies Across Three Continents’ by Faizan Jawed Siddiqi, Rizvi College of Architecture, Mumbai, India
- 2007: ‘Emerging East: Exploring and Experiencing the Asian Communist City’ by Ben Masterton-Smith, UCL, London, UK