Jaipur Architecture Festival 2017

Hoy comienza el festival de arquitectura de Jaipur, con el keynote a cargo de Martha Thorne, Directora ejecutiva de los premios Pritzker y Decana de la escuela de Arquitectura y Diseño de IEUniversity.

The JAIPUR ARCHITECTURE FESTIVAL is a platform for new ideas, celebration, discourse, contemplation and exploration. The second edition of this FESTIVAL from 2nd to 4th February, 2017 is being held concurrent to the 9TH INDIA STONEMART 2017 scheduled during February 2-5, 2017 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur,which is the largest international stone exhibition in India, exhibiting a wide range of stones, stone products, tools, machinery and state-of-art stone technologies and rare building craft traditions. The 2017 Festival explores a range of ideas about future cities, the environment, architecture, the practice and eduaction & the rich stone traditions.At a moment when the Indian subcontinent is poised for rapid growth, these isssues have been a priority to ensure a holistic quality of life.