Scripts – a chronicle of incidents [BCN]

Drawing is human: what happens when we attempt to draw remotely and independently from the body?

The exhibition Scripts – a chronicle of incidents, directed by Edouard Cabay and hosted at La Casa Elizalde in Barcelona, displays an extensive series of drawings produced without the hand, emerged by the relentless gesture of a mechanical device, alimented by an external source of information.

The exhibition presents the work of Machinic Protocols, an investigation line within the Master of Advanced Architecture of the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, held in fall 2016. Structured in three different sections, it features automated plotting machines, data-driven cartographical drawings and performing architectural models.