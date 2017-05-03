Structures of Freedom [Concurso]

Structures of Freedom, es un interesante concurso para la construcción de una estructura efímera en Budapest para la celebración del festival Sziget, uno de los principales festivales de europa. Desde 1993 se celebra al norte de la capital de Hungría, en la frondosa isla de 108 hectáreas llamada “isla viejo buda” en el río Danubio. Mas de 1000 actividades toman lugar anualmente y éste agosto se celebra el 25 aniversario del Festival.

Comenzó como un festival estudiantil pequeño en 1993, a los cuatro años en 1997 la asistencia al evento superó la marca de 250,000 y el año pasado batió todos los records de asistencia con 496,000 visitantes de 95 países. Su programación creativa y singular le ha ganado el adjetivo del Burning Man Europeo.

En colaboración con el Fesitival, Archtalent organiza este concurso, que va de realizar una estructura “oasis” para descansar a la sombra del verano húngaro, debe ser icónico, sostenible y confortable. Una pieza que desdibuje las fronteras entre arquitectura y las interacciones de las personas que lo vivirán,una experiencia para el visitante que explore su entorno.

Dirigido a estudiantes y profesionales menores de 40 años (al menos un miembro del equipo debe estar graduado) se puede presentar individualmente o en equipos de hasta 3 personas.

Los premios son 3000 euros, la construccion de pabellón, billetes VIP y el alojamiento durante una semana para el primer premio.

El segundo y tercero, tienen entradas VIP y alojamiento.

Y los 7 finalistas restantes serán mencionados en los medios.

El jurado, lo preside Sam Jacob y le acompañan

Filipa Frois Almeida (DE) – Co Founder and partner of FAHR 021.3



Caroline O´Donnell (IE) – Principal of CODA

Hugo Reis (PT) – Co Founder and partner of FAHR 021.3

Dávid Ráday (HU) – Creative Director of Sziget Festival

“Structures of Freedom” is a single stage competition with the objective of receiving ideas from all over the world for the development and construction of an ephemeral structure in a unique music festival like Sziget, under the following concepts: design, innovation, context, recyclability and sustainability.







Agenda Competition launch: Tuesday February 28, 2017 Early registration deadline: Up to Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 11:59:59PM GMT Standard registration deadline: Up to Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 11:59:59PM GMT Advanced registration deadline: Up to Monday, May 22, 2017, 11:59:59PM GMT Submissions deadline: Up to Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 11:59:59PM GMT Jury review: May 24 to June 7, 2017 Public announcement of winner: Friday, June 9, 2017 Exhibition dates: August 9 to August 16, 2017 REGISTRATION FEES Early Registration: 40.00€ (Individuals) / 60.00€ (Teams) Standard registration: 50.00€ (Individuals) / 80.00€ (Teams) Late Registration: 60.00€ (Individuals) / 100.00€ (Teams)









El registro se realiza desde el website de Archtalent del Concurso http://www.archtalent.com/competitions/structures-of-freedom





Sam Jacob (UK) – Principal of Sam Jacob Studio

Sam´s work at the studio spans scales and disciplines ranging from master planning and urban design through architecture, design and art projects.

Previously, Sam was a founding director of FAT Architecture where he was involved in many internationally acclaimed projects including the BBC Drama Production Village in Cardiff, the Heerlijkheid Hoogvliet park and cultural centre in Rotterdam and the curation of the British Pavilion at the 2014 Venice Biennale.

He has exhibited at leading galleries and museums including the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the MAK in Vienna and the Biennale.

Sam is also contributing editor for Icon magazine and columnist for both Art Review and Dezeen and a regular participant in talks and events for institutions such as MoMA, the Southbank Centre and the Soane Museum.

Jacob is Professor of Architecture at the University of Illinois at Chicago, visiting Professor at Yale School of Architecture and Director of Night School at the Architectural Association.

Filipa completed a degree in Architecture at Escola Superior Artística do Porto, having taken an Erasmus year at Technische Universität Berlin. She hold workshops connected to the new digital processes with José Pedro Sousa. She worked in architecture offices in Berlin, such as LW Architekten and J. MAYER H.

She studied photography at the Imago Galerie Berlin and since 2000 has obtained national and international awards and exhibits in Porto, Berlin and Barcelona.

In 2012 she founded with Hugo Reis the FAHR 021.3, an experimental and creative studio that focuses its language between the disciplines of art and architecture. Since then, the FAHR duo has been awarded nationally and internationally with some urban interventions, such as ESTRUTURA DE S. JOÃO and METAMORFOSE. Most recently won a Public Art contest in Taipei, Taiwan, with the play NAPPE.

In 2015 he is one of the creators of the HODOS project, which aims at architectural intervention in the landscape.

Caroline O´Donnell (IE) – Principal of CODA

Caroline O’Donnell is principal of CODA, best known perhaps for winning the MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program with “Party Wall” which was built at PS1 in 2013, and for two prize winning Europan housing schemes. CODA’s work ranges in scale from the object and installation to the urban. CODA’s work focuses on responsive, dynamic architectures, the misuse of materials, and the manipulation of perceptions.

O’Donnell is also a writer and educator, she is the Edgar A. Tafel assistant professor and director of the M.Arch at program Cornell University. She has a B.Arch from Manchester University, England (2000) with a specialization in Bioclimatics and an M.Arch from Princeton University (2004).

She is the editor-in-chief of the Cornell Journal of Architecture, and co-founder of Pidgin magazine. Her book “Niche Tactics: Generative Relationships between Architecture and Site” was published in 2016. This book describes a design agenda that looks toward natural and local resources to produce meaningful environment.

Master in architecture by Escola Superior Artística do Porto in 2009. In the course of this, he holds several workshops related to the new digital processes with José Pedro Sousa. From 2009 to 2012 he works in architecture offices such as Arquitecto Anónimos and then J. MAYER H in Berlin.

In 2012 he founded with Filipa Frois Almeida the FAHR 021.3, an experimental and creative studio that focuses its language between the disciplines of art and architecture. Since then, the FAHR duo has been awarded nationally and internationally with some urban interventions, such as ESTRUTURA DE S. JOÃO and METAMORFOSE. Most recently won a Public Art contest in Taipei, Taiwan, with the play NAPPE.

Dávid Ráday (HU) – Creative Director of Sziget Festival

Dávid started his career as a music video director, later became an ad agency creative for 6 years when he started to work for Sziget in 2008, leading the creation of some of the funniest and most iconic advertising campaigns in Hungarian communication history. He is a dj, designer, and new project addict, organizing Botellóns, working on Szigets Art of Freedom project and also co owner of the uprising design educational startup: Hello Wood.



