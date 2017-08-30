Pabellón de Estados Unidos [Dimensions of citizenship]

Niall Atkinson, Ann Lui, and Mimi Zeiger Serán los comisarios de el pabellón de Estados Unidos de la bienal de Venecia de este año con el título de Dimensions of Citizenship.

Niall Atkinson, es Associate Professor de Architectural History at the University of Chicago.

Ann Lui, Assistant Professor at SAIC and co-founder of the architecture office Future Firm.

Mimi Zeiger, an independent critic, editor, curator, and educator based in Los Angeles.

Particularly important in today’s context, Dimensions of Citizenship will grapple with the meaning of citizenship as a cluster of rights and responsibilities at the intersection of legal, political, economic, and societal affiliations. Contemporary issues in the world today—from immigration to the impact of technology on individuals and nations—make it clear that now, and in the years to come, the stakes of citizenship are exceedingly high.

“It is urgent that architecture act as an important tool in understanding, shaping, and envisioning what it means to be a citizen today. Our goal is to present the United States as a site of critical research and practice in architecture, at the intersection of old and new forms of community engagement, political action, and public policy. Globalization, digital technology, and geopolitical transformations are continuing to challenge conventional notions of citizenship across scales. This exhibition will present works by architects, designers, artists, and thinkers who are responding to today’s shifting modes of citizenship, and putting forth visions of future ways of belonging.”

