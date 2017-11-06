El próximo 11 de Noviembre en Nueva York, en el Performa Hub (427 Broadway) Charles Aubin, Curador en Performa, y Carlos Mínguez Carrasco, Associate Curator de Storefront for Art and Architecture, han montado una serie de charlas denominada PERFORMA 17, titulada Making Room for Action – Architecture and Performance. En donde se intenta abordar las diferentes formas en las que la performance puede entenderse como una herramienta crítica para la arquitectura. Forma parte de la programación de Performa 17.

Para lo cual han invitado a un grupo de arquitectos, curadores y artistas para discutir y presentar sus ideas a través de conversaciones, lecture-performances y screenings. Entre los participantes se encuentran Liz Diller, Giovanna Borasi, Cooking Sections, RoseLee Goldberg, Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco, Ife Vanable, entre otros.

Te dejo con el programa entero de esta prometedora jornada.

http://17.performa-arts.org/events/Making-Room-for-Action

Making Room for Action is a day-long program of talks, screenings, conversations, and performances with an international group of architects, scholars, and artists addressing how performance can serve as a radical tool to rethink the discipline of architecture. In keeping with Performa’s open-classroom approach, this conference is open to both speakers and audience members to join in.

2:30pm: Opening remarks

2:45pm: Lecture-performance by Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco

Lluís Alexandre Casanovas Blanco’s lecture-performance focuses on Ciudad en el Espacio (City in Space), a short-lived experiment by the Taller de Arquitectura/Ricardo Bofill in Madrid in 1969, inspired by the experimental methods of American performance group The Living Theater.

3:00pm: Liz Diller and RoseLee Goldberg in conversation

This conversation will survey Diller Scofidio + Renfro’s work in live performance while tracing how this critical approach to space has informed and shaped their buildings throughout their four-decade-long practice.

4:15pm: Selling Dreams by Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine (screening)

Mark, the protagonist of this documentary followed by Bêka and Lemoine recounts his idiosyncratic strategies for selling tailor-made dreams to guests looking for a “true Scandinavian experience” on an infamous home sharing platform.

5:00pm: Panel discussion with Giovanna Borasi, Yve Laris Cohen, T+E+A+M

While performance can challenge the conventions of the built environment, it may also offer invaluable source of first-hand information to architects. These three speakers explore the many possibilities of exchange between performance and architecture in their diverse practices.

6:00pm: Lecture-performance by Cooking Sections (Daniel Fernández Pascual and Alon Schwabe)

How do you turn a tree into a financial asset? In Offsetted, the duo explores the legacy of “America’s greenest mayor,” Michael Bloomberg, who championed afforestation (the process of planting trees in areas devoid of any) to increase local resistance to storms and improve energy conservation, while at the same time transforming trees into carbon reserves for industrialists to offset their environmental damage.

Image credit: Devaluing Property Real Estate Agency, Cooking Sections, 2016