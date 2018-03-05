Eva Franch a la AA [new director]

La comunidad de la Architectural Association London ha decidido ponerse en las manos de la española Eva Franch i Gilabert. Con un 67% de la votación de los más de 800 miembros que participaron Eva será la nueva directora de una de las escuelas de arquitectura más antiguas y con mayor tradición vanguardista y reputación en el mundo.

Franch ha sido directora de la Storefront for Art and Architecture en la ciudad de Nueva Yorks desde 2010.

Desde aquí enviamos una felicitación a Eva y estamos ansiosos de ver que tiene preparado para una institución como la AA.

Congratulations!

“I believe in schools and cultural institutions that are anti-institutional even when being one, that act as cultural forums and civic platforms, and that believe in the importance of constantly redefining how we want to live together. Beyond regulating predefined domains of expertise, the AA has been a space for speculation, friction, and resistance. With a highly calibrated relationship between rigor and madness, the AA has been a hotbed for architectural experimentation, and should continue to be.” _Eva Franch