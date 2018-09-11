HAY FESTIVAL (Agenda Arquitectura) Kasuyo Sejima

Las actividades de Arquitectura y Diseño del Hay Festival, de las que la escuela de Arquitectura y Diseño de la ie University Son las siguientes:

IE School of Architecture and Design will be a partner of the Hay Festival 2018, which will take place in Segovia from September 21 to 23, hosting a number of different activities.

21 September

18.15h @ Refectorio (IE University Segovia)

Rethinking the City for the 21st Century

Lars Lerup, Swedish architect, writer, expert on cities and former Dean at Rice University, will join Ricardo Devesa, architect and editor-in-chief of Actar Publishers and UrbanNext, in a conversation on the current, major transformations affecting cities.

21 September

19.30h @ Refectorio (IE University Segovia)

The Evolving Role of Museums

Kazuyo Sejima, founding partner of SANAA Architects and Pritzker Prize laureate 2010, Laszló Baán, Director of the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, and Dean Martha Thorne will discuss changing roles of museums and SANAA’s project for the new National Gallery of Hungary.

21 September

20.45h @ Refectorio (IE University Segovia)

Storytelling and Power of Design

Jacob Benbunan, an authority on international branding, CEO of Saffron Brand Consultants and professor in the Master in Strategic Design of Spaces, and Walter Mariotti, editor-in-chief of DOMUS, will converse on the Storytelling and Power of Design.

22 September

19.00h @ La Cárcel Cinemateca (Segovia)

Mies on Scene,

a documentary film on the building of the iconic Barcelona Pavilion by Mies van der Rohe and Lily Reich, will be shown followed by a conversation with film director Pep Martín from Nihao Films, Ivan Blasi, curator of programmes at Fundació Mies van der Rohe in Barcelona and Dean Martha Thorne, moderated by Nicolas Valencia, News Editor at Archdaily.

