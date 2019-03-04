Sheila O’Donnell / Xu Tiantian Woman Architects of the Year 2019

Sheila O’Donnell of O’Donnell + Tuomey has been named Woman Architect of the Year 2019, with DnA founder Xu Tiantian winning the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture.

The two architects have been recognised during the 2019 Women in Architecture Awards, an annual celebration held by the Architects’ Journaland The Architectural Review.

O’Donnell, who is the eighth person to be recognised as Woman Architect of the Year, won for the Central European University in Budapest.

