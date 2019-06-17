Forgiving la ultima exposición de BIG en del Danish Architecture Center DAC

En formato de historia de la arquitectura, Formgiving traza la historia de la arquitectura desde el big bang hasta nuestros días.

En la ultima parte de la exposición de 1350m2 la exposición explora 71 proyectos de la oficina danesa BIG como regalos hacia el futuro.

En la sala principal del DAC, localizado en el recientemente inaugurado BLOX de OMA, se pueden ver los 71 proyectos que te mencionanaba organizados alrededor de 10 temáticas, de acuerdo con los “regalos” que estos ofrecen a los usuarios, vecinos, ciudades, paisaje o medio ambiente: Adaptar, Mostrar, Responder, Casar, Albergar, Elevar, Juntar, Productividad, Crecer y Agregar.

Se puede visitar en el DAC (Danish Architecture Centre) en Copenhagen hasta el 5 de enero de 2020

“The Danish word for ‘design’ is ‘formgivning’ – which literally means, to give form to that which has not yet been given form. In other words: to give form to the future. And more specifically: to give form to the world that we would like to find ourselves living in – in the future. To create the sense of how the world around us has taken shape – and has been given form – from the past to the present – we have transformed the stairs of the Danish Architecture Center into a timeline counting down from the Big Bang to the present. Our projects provide glimpses of specific fragments of our future five, ten, and fifty years into the future. Rather than attempting to predict the future, we have the power to propose our future,” _ Bjarke Ingels, Founding Partner & Creative Director of BIG.