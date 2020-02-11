agenda

Path to Heaven [Fundación Enric Miralles]

As a special tribute to Santa Eulàlia the Fundació Enric Miralles has the pleasure to invite you to the opening of the Exhibition “Path to Heaven; a reflection on the hand and machine drawing” which will take place next Friday 14th of February at 7:30 pm, in the Passatge de la Pau 10bis, Barcelona.

The Exhibition will open with a short conversation moderated by Benedetta Tagliabue (director of the Fundació Enric Miralles) with the artists of the piece Caterina Miralles, Tiffany Attali, Calin Segal and Codin Segal.

