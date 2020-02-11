Path to Heaven [Fundación Enric Miralles]

As a special tribute to Santa Eulàlia the Fundació Enric Miralles has the pleasure to invite you to the opening of the Exhibition “Path to Heaven; a reflection on the hand and machine drawing” which will take place next Friday 14th of February at 7:30 pm, in the Passatge de la Pau 10bis, Barcelona.

The Exhibition will open with a short conversation moderated by Benedetta Tagliabue (director of the Fundació Enric Miralles) with the artists of the piece Caterina Miralles, Tiffany Attali, Calin Segal and Codin Segal.

Editor en Jefe de edgargonzalez.com. Profesor /Conferenciante /Curator y Consultor de tendencias e innovación en la intersección entre la arquitectura/diseño, tecnología y difusión desde EGD (Edgar Gonzalez Design). Director del grado en Diseño de la ie University School of Architecture and Design. * también es mexicano, arquitecto e iconoclasta de vez en cuando, aunque no necesariamente en ese orden.

